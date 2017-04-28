WATCH: Justin Rose misses gap, ricochets off tree at Zurich Classic
EXTRA SPIN STAFF/Golf.com Sports Illustrated
Justin Rose nearly razed some spectator and media members' heads during Round 2 of the Zurich Classic Friday.
Grinding over his second shot from the pine straw on the par-4 16th, Rose's shot narrowly missed the gap between the trees, richocheting off a tree backwards and away from the fairway.
Thanks to some quick maneuvering, nobody was hit by Rose's errant shot. Rose's partner Henrik Stenson, thankfully, came to his teammate's rescue with a birdie.
The Olympic medalists are one shot out of the cutline.
So much for 90 percent air. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/wj9fjjTp5O— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 28, 2017