WATCH: Run! Gator chases cranes at Florida golf course

Now, this is one way to get a nasty gator out of your way while on the golf course.

Bill Pruitt sent the below video to FOX 13 in Tampa Bay that shows a gator — between 8- and 10-feet long — chasing two sandhill cranes at ChampionsGate Golf Resort in Orlando, Fla.

Pruitt told FOX 13 he was about to chip onto the green when he noticed the cranes, with the gator following closely behind. Check out the video below. We're not sure how this one ended, but let's hope the cranes were able to outrun their friend and get to safety.

