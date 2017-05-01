WATCH: Cameron Smith is speechless after his first PGA Tour win

Seems about right.

After winning the Zurich Classic for his first career PGA Tour title, Cameron Smith was so overcome with emotion that he couldn't speak. Smith and his playing partner Jonas Blixt triumphed in a Monday morning playoff over Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown in the new team format at the Louisiana event.

In addition to the biggest payday of his career (just over $1 million), Smith also receives a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and a spot in the Players Championship. After the round, CBS on-course reporter Dottie Pepper asked Smith how he felt about the victory, and the Australian, who had two other top-10s this year, couldn't get a word out.

