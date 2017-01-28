Wang takes 3-shot lead at Qatar Masters

DOHA, Qatar (AP) Jeunghun Wang broke through a crowded leaderboard with a 7-under 65 Saturday to open a three-shot lead at the Qatar Masters.

The 21-year-old South Korean, who is 15-under 201 overall, made three birdies around the turn to grab the lead, and never relinquished it with two birdies in his last three holes.

It was the best round on another windy day in Doha.

Spain’s Nacho Elvira and South African Jaco van Zyl both shot 4-under 68s to tie for second place at 12 under.

Another South African, Thomas Aiken (69), was another shot behind in fourth.