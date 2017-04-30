Two European Tour golfers get insanely lucky bounces off a grandstand

The European Tour visited Topwin Golf and Country Club in Beijing, China this weekend for the China Open, and two South African golfers nearly mirrored each other with incredibly lucky breaks on the 18th hole.

During Saturday’s third round, George Coetzee hit his long approach into the par-5 18th long and left, smashing his ball against a temporary hospitality building. The ball ricocheted back onto the green and came to rest just a few feet from the hole.

Later in the day, leader Dylan Frittelli avoided disaster with a similar bounce off the rail.

And another one… Hitting the 18th grandstand has paid off today. pic.twitter.com/elpyHCOPxm — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) April 29, 2017

Frittelli went on to lose in a playoff to France’s Alexander Levy.