Top-5 Moments of 2015-16 PGA Tour Season: #4. The Masters

# 4: Spieth’s Masters Meltdown

Headed into the first major of the season, The Masters, Spieth was prepping for another good run as he was returning as the defending champion. In his journey to repeat, Spieth had a tremendous start with a stellar first round. His bogey free six-under 66 had him out to an early lead. Over the next two rounds, he wasn’t as hot as he struggled to stay under par, posting a two-over 74 in the second round and a one-over 73 in the third round.

During the front nine of his final round, Spieth got back on track as he scored one bogey and five birdies. As a result, it seemed Spieth was well on his way to repeating as The Masters champion with a five-stroke lead headed into the final nine holes of the tournament. However, it didn’t go down quite like that.

Spieth began to fall apart with two bogeys on holes 10 and 11. Then, in the most infamous meltdown, he left his first shot on the par three 12th hole short as it dropped into the water. On the following shot from the drop zone, Spieth chunked his shot and again deposited into the water. After two shots into the water, he was onto his fifth stroke, again hitting from the drop zone. Fearing another short shot, he hit it long as it rolled into the sand trap behind the green. After getting it on the green and finally getting into the hole, he would have to settle for a quadruple bogey. The damage was done, his lead gone in an instant.

In the end, Spieth wasn’t able to overcome the meltdown as Danny Willet took advantage and captured his first career major.

Seeing a meltdown like this is never what any golf fan wants to see. However, Spieth’s Masters meltdown made it, not because it qualified as a great moment, but rather it made it because it was a memorable moment. Although, it will probably go down as one of the worst moments in Spieth’s career it will continue to be talked about for years to come.

