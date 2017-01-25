Tiger Woods switching to TaylorMade after 20 year run with Nike

Tiger Woods will be trading Nike for TaylorMade when stepping onto the golf courses in 2017.

After two decades of being one of the major spokesmen for Nike golf, Tiger Woods will be brandishing TaylorMade equipment. The former face of Nike golf broke the news earlier today.

After several months of testing and all brands to choose from, the choice is clearly @TaylorMadeGolf. Proud to join the family! -TW pic.twitter.com/Ist3bA5tqN — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 25, 2017

It should come as no surprise as Nike let it be known that they’re getting out of the golf club business last year. The decision allowed Woods to become a free agent and test his market value with other companies.

While Woods will be using TaylorMade equipment, ESPN reports Woods will still be donning Nike apparel since he’s a Nike endorser. The ESPN report also stated Woods’ deal with TaylorMade will be for all clubs except the putter.

The famed golfer has seen his brand diminish in recent times due to a high-profile divorce and subsequent drop in play due to a number of serious injuries. Still, Woods still placed seventh on Forbes’ “America’s Wealthiest Celebrities” list in 2016 with a net worth of $740 million.

“Our product teams at TaylorMade have a singular focus — to create the best performing golf equipment in the world. We are thrilled that Tiger has chosen to play TaylorMade. His impact on the game of golf is undeniable and we are honored to have him part of our team.” (David Abeles, CEO, TaylorMade Golf Company via TaylorMade Press Release)

Woods likely won’t find himself atop the leaderboards of any major event but has left an unquestionable legacy. He still represents one of, if not the biggest draw in terms of name value from the sport of golf. TaylorMade already has two of the world’s top three golfers in Jason Day and Dustin Johnson under the banner. Adding Woods provides the company with the best players of today and yesterday.

This article originally appeared on