Tiger Woods Says He’s Ready For The Masters Right “Now”

Tiger Woods spoke to the media, and quickly told everyone that he is ready for the Masters right now. He’ll be playing in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines this week.

During the Genesis Open media day at Riviera Country Club, Tiger Woods notified the world that he’s once again ready for the Masters. According to Golfweek, when asked about when he’s going to start mentally preparing for the Masters, Woods quickly shot back and said “now”.

Woods hasn’t played in an official PGA Tour event in 17 months due to another injury sidelining the 14-time major champion. That’s going to change when he plays in the Famers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Torrey Pines, as we know, was the last place where Woods won a major, when he captured the U.S. Open in 2008. That was also the last epic moment for Rocco Mediate, as he and Woods put on a show for the ages.

When a reporter mentioned the eight times Woods has won at Torrey, Woods intervened again. “Eight times, and one as a junior, so technically nine” Woods said according to Golfweek. “I like that place”.

With Woods looking forward to the Masters, it’s mind-boggling to think that he hasn’t won the tournament in 12 years. In recent years, he has competed, but it hasn’t been quite enough to get the job done, yet Woods always stays prepared for Augusta.

“Once the season ends, typically, in the fall, I start thinking about what I need to do to get ready for Augusta.” Woods said according to Golfweek. “I’ve done it for 20 years. Whether it’s equipment or it’s swing or whatever it is, in the back of my head I’m getting ready for Augusta.”

It will be interesting to see Woods back in action again. Ultimately though, it will likely be a roller coaster ride from here on out.

The ride started a few years ago, and now it’s just starting to go through the loops and turns. With Woods showing positive signs in his swing lately, it makes people believe that he still can be the same guy he was in the early to mid-2000’s.

He’ll never be that guy again, but it doesn’t mean he can’t be good again. However, most fans’ expectations are unreasonably high, as is the case with any star athlete who lost a touch of greatness.

This may be an odd analogy, but being in Chicago, it’s fitting. After Derrick Rose suffered his infamous injury in the 2012 NBA playoffs, many hoped he would go back to being the MVP he once was.

Although he’s been decent, he hasn’t been great like he was when he was the MVP. Bulls fans here in Chicago were hoping for a miracle, and any glimpse of Rose doing anything highlight reel worthy caused people to say “he’s back”.

Although Rose has never been close to the basketball player that Woods was as a golfer, it’s a pretty similar situation. When Woods comes back, and hits a great drive, many fans believe he is “back”.

If anything, it’s going to be a fun roller coaster ride for Woods and the fans.

How he fares at the Masters though? Only time will tell, but I have a feeling it will be his best major performance of the year, whether good or bad. Welcome back Mr. Woods.

What are your thoughts on Tiger Woods looking ahead to the Masters? Is he jumping the gun a little or do you feel that he should be looking forward to golf’s big dance? Got some thoughts on Tiger’s return in general? Let us know in the comments section or let me know on Twitter @ChiGolfRadio.

This article originally appeared on