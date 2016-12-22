Tiger Woods poses as Mac Daddy Santa for his kids

Tiger Woods put his 9 iron aside and dressed up as an alternate form of Santa.

The Christmas spirit was alive and well in the Woods’ household. This year, pro golfer Tiger Woods went far and beyond what any dad may do for their kids. His idea of being the ideal dad on Christmas involved a bleach-dyed beard and a trimmed white wig. All of this highlighted by the accessory that makes or breaks all Santa costumes, a black baseball cap.

Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016

To think that Tiger Woods claims millions of dollars swinging a club negates the fact of a real treat for his kids. Instead, he goes the road less traveled and strings up the above get-up to remind his kids that he’s the cool guy on the block. What’s more creepy is that he isn’t shy about being a topless Santa with exposed features, along with what could be a Swatch.

If this is how most professional athletes spend their paychecks to entertain their kids for the holidays, then … there’s some second guessing to be done. With all due respect to Tiger Woods for the magician he is on the golf course (or was, anyway), this is just too much to handle. Sure, it was done all in good fun and humor, but many nightmares will be had by not just his kids, but whoever comes across this visual on social media.

According to Tiger, this isn’t the first time he’s acted as Mac Daddy Santa. Little is actually known about this tradition of his, but for someone who’s constantly strutting a poker face during competition, it’s Tiger’s way of letting the tension loose and having a good time. Props to him, though, for having the cajones to do this for his kids. He probably means well, but the therapy that his two children will have to endure after this is real.

