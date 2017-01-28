Tiger Woods misses the cut at Torrey Pines in PGA Tour return

Tiger Woods’ much-heralded return to the PGA Tour turned out to be short-lived.

The 41-year-old Woods, returning to the Tour for the first time since 2015 after recovering from two back surgeries, finished his second day with a par at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego.

But after a shaky 4-over 76 in the first round, Woods ended up at 4-over 148 Friday and missed the cut at Torrey Pines — where he has won eight times — for the first time in his career.

“It’s frustrating not being able to have a chance to win the tournament,” Woods said. “I didn’t make the cut.”

Though Woods wasn’t the only one scrambling to make weekend plans. World No. 1 Jason Day and reigning U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson both shot 74 and missed the cut as well.