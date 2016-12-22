Tiger Woods is ‘Mac Daddy Santa’
Nick Schwartz
A shirtless Tiger Woods, sporting a bleached goatee and a white wig, revealed a cherished Woods family Christmas tradition on his Twitter account.
Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG
— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016
We have absolutely no idea what’s going on here. Perhaps he lost a bet? Here’s the Woods family last Christmas, with their adorable pets.
— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 24, 2015