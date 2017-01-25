Tiger Woods reveals he’s switching to TaylorMade golf clubs

Tiger Woods teased a big announcement on his Twitter account with just a couple days left until his first start of 2017 at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Club.

Big decision made. Find out tomorrow. -TW pic.twitter.com/7Ll6LUngIc — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 24, 2017

On Wednesday, Woods revealed that in the wake of Nike exiting the golf equipment business, he’s making the switch to TaylorMade clubs this season.

After several months of testing and all brands to choose from, the choice is clearly @TaylorMadeGolf. Proud to join the family! -TW pic.twitter.com/Ist3bA5tqN — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 25, 2017

Nike’s departure has left a few of the world’s best players searching for replacement clubs in the offseason, and Rory McIlroy revealed that his rib injury was caused in part by his long practice sessions testing new equipment.

According to USA TODAY, Woods will still have Nike irons in his bag this week, but will work with TaylorMade on designing a new iron set to use later in the year.

Woods has already switched to a Bridgestone golf ball, and now joins the likes of Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose as TaylorMade players on Tour. Woods will still be wearing Nike apparel, though.