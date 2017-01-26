Tiger Woods’ Deal With TaylorMade Marks Beginning Of A New Chapter

Tiger Woods has made another interesting change to his equipment arsenal. Now, the brand that houses golf’s most popular drivers, will provide Woods with the sticks he needs.

Many golfers have made changes with their equipment, recently, including Tiger Woods who has started using Bridgestone balls. Now, he’s made a huge change, by signing a deal with TaylorMade to use their clubs.

This means that Woods will be using the company’s highly regarded drivers among other tools, and his power has looked fairly good lately. Woods sent out a tweet, breaking the story of his new swords of choice.

After several months of testing and all brands to choose from, the choice is clearly @TaylorMadeGolf. Proud to join the family! -TW pic.twitter.com/Ist3bA5tqN — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 25, 2017

Although he has signed a multi-year deal (no details) with TaylorMade, he was still seen using Nike irons and wedges at the Farmers Insurance Open practice round. According to Yahoo! Sports, TaylorMade is working on irons exclusively for Woods.

TaylorMade is already arguably, the hottest company in golf. Some reaction on Twitter was hoping Woods would go back to Titleist however.

But, the TaylorMade monster will continue to grow thanks to Woods’ presence. Although, the company is in great shape, any kind of boost you can get, is a good thing for a brand.

The big question of course is, how will Woods fare with the new sticks? It’s tough to change clubs, after you’ve been with one company for so long.

Then again, Woods has already been successful with two different brands. First, it was Titleist, then he made his way into using Nike clubs full-time, which is where he has been until now.

He certainly can hit more fairways, as the TaylorMade drivers are among the best in the sport, and will give Woods more fairway opportunities. He’s back to using the Scotty Cameron putter which he swung in order to win 13 of his 14 major titles.

It might be a struggle at first, but after a while, it can benefit Woods. How much? Only time will tell, but it’s an interesting move that has shook the golf world.

He will be using all of TaylorMade’s clubs (driver, irons, wedges) when things are official and when his clubs are ready. Woods will be playing in the Farmers Insurance Open this week, and the Genesis Open among other early season tourneys.

What are your thoughts on Woods interesting mix-and-match equipment changes (Taylormade clubs, Scotty Cameron putter, Bridgestone ball)? Do you think it will benefit him in the long run? Did you feel he should’ve chose a different brand? Let us know in the comments section or you can let me know on Twitter @ChiGolfRadio.

