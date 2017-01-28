Tiger Woods’ Comeback Halted with Missed Cut at Farmers Insurance Open

Although he wasn’t the only high profile name to miss the cut, Tiger Woods’ start to the 2017 season didn’t go to plan at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Tiger Woods was trying to make a push to come back into old form this week while playing at the Farmers Insurance Open. Unfortunately, his comeback bid to professional golf was halted as he missed the cut on Friday.

This was the 16th missed cut of Tiger’s career. Woods, who has been struggling the last two years with injuries ended his second round with a score of four-over par. He returned to competition in a traditional 36 hole cut format for the first time after a 17-month layoff.

Woods spoke to the media after his second round and told Golf.com, “It’s frustrating not being able to have a chance to win the tournament.” This tournament was the third consecutive time that Tiger Woods has failed to play all 72 holes in a professional event.

He credited his lack of professional tournament play as a sign of his miscues during the week.

He told CBSSports reporter Kyle Porter, “Playing tournament golf is a little different than playing with your buddies in a cart. I need to get more rounds under my belt.”

Tiger had two bogeys and two birdies in his round for a second round 72. He struggled to hit the fairways off the tee, consistently landing in the rough. Woods had a 10-foot birdie putt and he barely missed it on the left side with the ball rolling just a half of a foot past the hole.

On the 11th and 12th holes, Woods seemed to be playing recovery golf as both of his tee shots on those holes went right. He barely made par on 11 and then struggled to record a bogey on 12.

Woods seemed to be having a hard time sinking putts from 10 feet and under during his second round. During his two rounds at Torrey Pines, Woods’ greens in regulation percentage was 55.56 percent. He struggled off of the tee as well with his driving accuracy being only 50 percent this week.

Although Woods missed the cut at his season-opening event, there were glimpses this past week of “Old Tiger”. For Tiger, it’s another missed cut and another chance wasted, but for Woods’ caddy, Joe LaCava, it’s a sign of improvement.

LaCava told USA Today’s Steve Dimeglio after Woods’ second round, “You have to be patient. He knows he needs more reps. He’s not going to turn it around overnight.”

Woods’ focus is leaning more towards preparing for the first major of the season, The Masters. He told USA Today, “I’m just trying to get ready for my first full week in April.”

Next on Tiger Woods’ tournament schedule is the Dubai Desert Classic which will take place next week. Woods has won the tournament in 2006 and in 2008. The tournament will have a lot of top players in the field including Rory McIlroy.

Woods told Sky Sports reporter Keith Jackson, “I’ve always enjoyed playing in Dubai and it’s fantastic to see how the city has grown phenomenally from when I first started playing there.”

Although Woods struggled during the first two rounds at Torrey Pines, it was his lack of tournament golf that he cited. This may not have been the start that many Tiger fans expected, but Woods has hope for what lies ahead.

This article originally appeared on