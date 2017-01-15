Thomas stretches lead to 7 at the Sony Open

HONOLULU (AP) Justin Thomas made a 15-foot birdie putt on his final hole to tie the 54-hole record on the PGA Tour and build a seven-shot lead Saturday at the Sony Open.

Thomas got into the record with an eagle on his last hole in each of the previous two rounds – a 59 on Thursday, and the 36-hole scoring record Friday. This time, his second shot into the par-5 18th clipped a palm frond and came up well short in the fairway.

He poured in the birdie putt for a 5-under 65 and stretched his lead to seven over Zach Johnson, who kept pace with a 65.

Waialae has been so vulnerable with no wind that Kevin Kisner missed a 9-foot eagle putt that would have given him 59.