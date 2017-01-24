The PGA Tour’s Exclusive Sub-60 Club

The new PGA Tour season has already seen two sub-60 rounds, adding two more golfers to the exclusive eight-man club.

After only seeing seven sub-60 rounds in the entire history of the PGA Tour up until this season, the PGA Tour has already had two this year. Not only did the two rounds come in this PGA Tour season but they also both came in the first month of the 2017 calendar year.

Before 2010, the PGA Tour only had three sub-60 rounds on record. From 2010 to the present, six more such rounds were recorded.

Justin Thomas opened the 2017 trend as he torched Waialae Country Club at the Sony Open. Continuing his hot streak from the week before, Thomas made history in the first round of the event, coming just days after his four stroke victory at the SBS Tournament of Champions.

Starting his round on the back nine, Thomas started his day by notching an eagle on his first hole, the par-4 10th hole. On the next hole, he made the only bogey of his entire round as it was seemingly smooth sailing from there. Eight birdies later, he found himself on his final hole of the day needing an eagle to complete his sub- 60 round. Thomas didn’t disappoint as he notched a three on the par-5 9th hole to close out an 11-under 59 to become just the sixth golfer in PGA Tour history to accomplish the feat. He would go onto the win the tournament, keeping the early lead he built.

Just a week later, the club would welcome its newest member. Canadian Adam Hadwin would notch a 59 in the third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, California. After just making the cut by one stroke after his second round on Friday, Hadwin had a good amount of work to do if he wanted a chance for the win. Fortunately for him, he rose to the top of the leaderboard in just one round. After 13 birdies, he closed out an historic 13-under 59 to rise all the way to the top spot of the leaderboard with a 17-under tournament score. Despite losing the tournament the next day by just one stroke, his feat was still not diminished.

Thomas and Hadwin join a group of just eight golfers that have combined to produce nine sub-60 rounds. Jim Furyk remains the only golfer to have recorded two sub-60 rounds. Furyk recorded a round of 58 and a round of 59. He is the only golfer to record a 58, the lowest score ever recorded on the PGA Tour. He scored a 58 just last season at TPC River Highlands during the 2016 Travelers Championship and his 59 came at Conway Farms Golf Club during the 2013 BMW Championship.

The remaining members of the group include Al Geiberger (1977), Chip Beck (1991), David Duval (1999), Paul Goydos (2010), and Stuart Appleby (2010).

Who do you think will be the next person to join the sub-60 club?

This article originally appeared on