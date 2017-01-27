The Latest: Tiger Woods stumbles home to a 76

SAN DIEGO (AP) The Latest on the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines (all times local):

4 p.m.

Tiger Woods stumbled to the finish in the Farmers Insurance Open.

Coming off back-to-back birdies to reach 1-under par, Woods followed with three straight bogeys, and then a double bogey when he hooked his tee shot into a ravine. A birdie on his final hole gave him a 4-over 76 in his first PGA Tour competition in 17 months.

Woods was 11 shots behind Justin Rose, who shot 65 on the easier North Course.

Woods didn’t hit a fairway since the seventh hole on the tough South Course.

—

2:30 p.m.

Justin Rose has set the early pace at the Farmers Insurance Open with a 7-under 65 on the North course at Torrey Pines.

Adam Hadwin, who shot 59 last week in the California desert, had a 66 on the tougher South course. Tiger Woods, meanwhile, followed back-to-back birdie with back-to-back bogeys. He was 1 over through 13 holes.

—

1:30 p.m.

Tiger Woods has made his first birdie on the PGA Tour in 521 days.

Woods holes a 10-foot putt on the 10th hole at Torrey Pines South for his first birdie, bringing him to even par for the tournament.

Woods, of course, hasn’t played on the PGA Tour since Aug. 23, 2015, at the Wyndham Championship, where he tied for 10th.

It’s worth noting that he played an unofficial event in December in the Bahamas and made 24 birdies for the week.

—

1:05 p.m.

The previous time Tiger Woods was at Torrey Pines, his short game was so bad that he took two months off to fix it.

In his return Thursday to the PGA Tour, his short game is saving him. Woods has made three tough par saves in his last four holes. He remains 1 over through eight holes at the Farmers Insurance Open.

However, Woods has had only one realistic birdie chance. That was on the par-5 sixth, where he missed a 15 foot putt. His biggest concern is that all his misses are to the right.

Meanwhile, Whee Kim is leading at 5 under. He’s on the North Course. Woods is tied with Jason Day. Dustin Johnson is even par.

—

11:50 a.m.

Tiger Woods has settled into a series of pars, but it’s been hard work on the tough South course at Torrey Pines.

Four holes into his return to the PGA Tour, he still hasn’t had a good look at birdie.

Woods had to make an 8-foot putt to save par from a bunker on No. 2, and he had two long two-putt pars across a ridge to keep at 1 over.

The world’s No. 1 player isn’t faring much better. Jason Day is 2 over through for holes, including a three-putt. Dustin Johnson is even par.

—

11:30 a.m.

Thousands of fans have come out to Torrey Pines to welcome Tiger Woods back to the PGA Tour.

The gallery filled every inch of grass from tee to green on both sides of the first fairway on the South course when Woods teed off Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Woods began with a bogey. His drive was in thick, wet grass to the right of the fairway, and he shoved his iron toward the gallery. He hit a good flop shot to 8 feet, but missed the par putt on the low side.

Dustin Johnson and Jason Day also drove into the right rough, but they hit the green and made pars.

—

10:30 a.m.

Tiger Woods won’t have to wait long to see how his game stacks up with the best in golf.

Woods is back on the PGA Tour for the first time in 17 months, teeing off Thursday in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. He plays the opening two rounds with Jason Day and Dustin Johnson, who bring the kind of credentials that once belonged to Woods.

Day is the No. 1 player in the world – Woods held that spot for a record 683 weeks and has won this tournament seven times. Johnson is the PGA Tour player of the year – Woods won that award a record 11 times.

Woods is coming off the longest layoff of his career while recovering from two back surgeries. He last played at the Wyndham Championship in August 2015.