Storm beats McIlroy on 3rd playoff hole to win SA Open
JOHANNESBURG (AP) Graeme Storm beat Rory McIlroy on the third playoff hole to win the SA Open at the Glendower Golf Club on Sunday.
England’s Storm held a three-shot overnight lead but was caught by the Northern Irishman who shot a 68 in the final round to finish joint top on 18-under-par 270.
Jordan Smith of England was a shot back in third ahead of a trio of South African players. Dean Burmester was fourth on 273, one stroke ahead of Thomas Aiken and Trevor Fisher, Jnr.