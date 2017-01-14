Sony Open: Round Two Takeaways from the Hawaiian Tournament

Two rounds of the Sony Open in Hawaii are in the books. Here are some of the takeaways now that we are into the weekend in Honolulu.

After two rounds of the Sony Open out in Honolulu, Justin Thomas was on top of the leaderboard and had a big lead. He held a five-stroke lead over second place, Gary Woodland. However, there is still a lot of golf left at Waialae Country Club as the third round is underway.

Will Justin Thomas hold his lead or will someone else swoop in for the win?

Before that question is answered, get yourself ready by taking a look at some takeaways after the first two rounds.

Justin Thomas Staying Hot

Just last Sunday, Justin Thomas was holding up a trophy as he held on to capture the first tournament of the 2017 calendar year.

Thomas walked away with the three stroke victory at the SBS Tournament of Champions over the streaking Hideki Matsuyama who has been one of the hottest golfers on tour for the last few months.

With a win over Matsuyama, Thomas was out to prove that he was, in fact, the hottest golfer. After the first two rounds of this week’s tournament, the Sony Open in Hawaii, he’s certainly showing that.

In the first round on Thursday, Thomas picked up right where he left off from his win on Sunday. His first round was one to remember as he shot an incredible 11-under 59 to jump out to an early lead.

His round included eight birdies and two eagles, one of which came on his final hole of the day. He held an early seven-stroke lead headed into Friday’s second round. In the second round, he wasn’t able to recreate his success from the first round, but he continued to stay hot.

Thomas carded seven birdies and one eagle for a six-under 64. His round helped him to keep to a healthy five-stroke lead headed into the weekend.

Zach Johnson Rockets Up Leaderboard

Playing in just his second PGA Tour event of the year, Zach Johnson was looking to make his first cut of the young season at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Back in November, Johnson played in the RSM Classic and failed to make the cut after two, two-under rounds. After his first round this week at Waialae, it looked as though he was heading for another missed cut.

After 18 holes, Johnson came into the clubhouse with just a one-under 69, placing near the bottom of the leaderboard. With potentially just one more round to prevent himself from being cut again, Johnson turned on the jets.

Johnson torched the course with seven birdies and an eagle for a bogey-free nine-under 51. His incredible round rocketed up him 71 spots up the leaderboard. Johnson sat in a tie for third at 10-under for the tournament after two rounds.

Defending Champ Struggling To Keep Pace

Last year at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Fabian Gomez was the last one standing as he raised the trophy as the Sony Open champion. Gomez made a late comeback in the final round to force a playoff with Brandt Snedeker. He defeated Snedeker on the second playoff hole to claim the prize.

After two rounds, Gomez sat at five-under for the tournament in a tie for 48th.

This year, he is behind early again and in need of another comeback. Gomez struggled in the first round as he scored four birdies but also carded three bogeys. He finished the round with just a one-under 69 which left him eight strokes off the leading pace.

In the second round, Gomez got back on track but he still has a lot of work to do. He notched four birdies and eagle to just two bogeys for a four-under 66. After two rounds, Gomez sat at five-under for the tournament in a tie for 48th.

He still has time to make another comeback, but he faces a big deficit, so he has a good deal of work to do.

Sony Open in Hawaii – Day Two Leaderboard

1. Justin Thomas – (-17)

2. Gary Woodland – (-12)

T3. Hudson Swafford – (-10)

T3. Justin Rose – (-10)

T3. Zach Johnson – (-10)

T6. Charles Howell III – (-6)

T6. Luke List – (-6)

T6. Satoshi Kodaira – (-6)

T6. Russell Henley – (-6)

T6. Russell Knox – (-6)

T6. Tony Finau – (-6)

