‘Absolutely awful’ fisherman Smylie Kaufman nearly hooks Jordan Spieth in Hawaii

After completing their opening rounds at the Sony Open in Hawaii on Thursday, buddies Jordan Spieth and Smylie Kaufman decided to dabble in some less familiar territory: the Pacific Ocean.

“I’m terrible” Kaufman said of his fishing abilities, via Golf.com. “I’m absolutely awful. I’m an awful fisher –”

“You’re grabbing the hook right now,” Spieth interrupted.

And then Kaufman nearly caught Spieth:

Let's check in on Smylie … pic.twitter.com/aqCLCxi70i — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 13, 2017

Judging from Kaufman’s abilities while seated on land, you can probably guess how well the fishing expedition went when he brought his rod onto a canoe:

The inevitable finally happened. Hope those cell phones were in plastic bags, guys. pic.twitter.com/xjmJH5dIY7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 13, 2017

Chasing a sea turtle "crush" was a bad idea. That's when our fishing trip took a turn for the worst. Lost the fishing poles but survived 🎣🙌🏼 https://t.co/SlLTMbgi9b — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) January 13, 2017

Of course, Kaufman, who shot a one-under 69 while Justin Thomas opened with a ridiculous 11-under 59, gets points for self-awareness.