Sergio Garcia superfan tweets him for 206 days asking to caddie, gets his wish

Nick Schwartz

An English Sergio Garcia fan decided in July that he would tweet Garcia every day to ask him to act as a caddie for a day.

It took Mark Johnson more than six months, but he’s finally going to get his wish.

After 206 days, Garcia finally agreed to let Johnson caddie for him.

Garcia said that he’s seen all of Johnson’s tweets, but he wanted to find out how persistent Johnson would be.

via ESPN:

“I noticed him the first time from the first tweet he posted at me,” Garcia said Tuesday at Emirates Golf Club, where he is playing in this week’s Omega Dubai Desert Classic. “I thought it was quite funny and it was very sincere, and obviously I was wondering how long it was going to keep going.

Angela [Garcia’s fiancée] and I, we kind of talked about it, and I said, ‘Well, how long should we make him wait?’ And we decided that probably 200 days, if he held it for 200 days, it would probably make the cut.”