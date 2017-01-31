Sergio Garcia superfan tweets him for 206 days asking to caddie, gets his wish

An English Sergio Garcia fan decided in July that he would tweet Garcia every day to ask him to act as a caddie for a day.

It took Mark Johnson more than six months, but he’s finally going to get his wish.

@TheSergioGarcia you're my number one golfer please can I caddie for you when your caddie can't make it cheers 🏌👍 — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) July 7, 2016

@TheSergioGarcia still my number 1 Golfer please let me be you're caddie #Day2 — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) July 8, 2016

@TheSergioGarcia Not what we both wanted today 87 for me 73 for you but tomorrow's a different day #Letmecaddieforyou #Day10 — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) July 16, 2016

@TheSergioGarcia After England Spain has always been my second favourite country #Letmecaddieforyou #Day35 — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) August 10, 2016

@TheSergioGarcia I'm willing to travel any where in world any time to do a great job! #Letmecaddieforyou #Day83 — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) September 28, 2016

After 206 days, Garcia finally agreed to let Johnson caddie for him.

Ok @markjohno6969 I think I found the perfect day for you to get a taste of carrying my bag & make your dream come true! Are you ready? 😉 — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) January 28, 2017

Garcia said that he’s seen all of Johnson’s tweets, but he wanted to find out how persistent Johnson would be.

via ESPN:

“I noticed him the first time from the first tweet he posted at me,” Garcia said Tuesday at Emirates Golf Club, where he is playing in this week’s Omega Dubai Desert Classic. “I thought it was quite funny and it was very sincere, and obviously I was wondering how long it was going to keep going.

Angela [Garcia’s fiancée] and I, we kind of talked about it, and I said, ‘Well, how long should we make him wait?’ And we decided that probably 200 days, if he held it for 200 days, it would probably make the cut.”

I guess there will be no more daily tweets….many thankyou's @TheSergioGarcia for making my dream come true I am feeling very lucky! — Mark Johnson (@markjohno6969) January 29, 2017