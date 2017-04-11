Sergio Garcia says he might wear his Masters green jacket at his wedding

Brett Smiley

At long last, Sergio Garcia broke through at the Masters on Sunday, winning his first major championship in a thrilling finish with a birdie in the first hole of a playoff against Justin Rose.

Garcia’s prize is about $2 million from the purse, the thrill and relief of having finally capturing a major title — and of course, that green jacket. The triumphant Garcia visited “Today” on Tuesday to discuss the victory, as well as whether or not he’s going to wear that prized piece of clothing for his upcoming wedding:

“It hasn’t been decided yet, but it has a big possibility,” Garcia said, smiling. Judging from his fiancee Angela Akins’ buckled-over reaction after Garcia sunk the winning putt, she just might be okay with his idea.

Garcia has to return the jacket to Augusta at next year’s tournament, so we urge him to take advantage of the good timing.

