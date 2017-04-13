Salas, Jang, Allen, Ji share early LPGA Tour lead in Hawaii (Apr 13, 2017)

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) Mi Hyang Lee and Paula Creamer broke away after a rain delay to share the lead after Wednesday’s opening round of the LPGA Lotte Championship.

Both had seven birdies and a bogey, shooting 66 at Ko Olina Golf Club.

Lee, a 24-year-old South Korean, hit the first 15 greens in regulation and finished in the dark, getting her only bogey on the final hole. Creamer, who has won twice in Hawaii, would surpass $12 million in career earnings with a win Saturday.

Lizette Salas, Su-Yeon Jang, Beth Allen and Eun-Hee Ji all shot 67 in the morning. Canadian Alena Sharp joined them in the afternoon wave.

Second-ranked So Yeon Ryu, who won the year’s first major two weeks ago, parred her last nine holes and shot 68. She can overtake top-ranked Lydia Ko with a win here.

Hawaii’s Michelle Wie, the 2014 Lotte champion, shot 71.