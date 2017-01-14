Ryder Cup: Jim Furyk As The Next Captain Is A Solid Move!

With an historic Ryder Cup behind us in 2016, we move forward knowing that there will be a new captain steering the ship in 2018. Jim Furyk will be taking over for the successful Davis Love III, and it could be a solid move.

After an historic victory over team Europe in the Ryder Cup, the Americans continue to make some unique moves. Jim Furyk was announced as the next team USA Ryder Cup captain, proceeding the successful Davis Love III, who created the perfect pairings that led to victory.

Bringing Love III back after the infamous “Meltdown at Medinah” in 2012 was a bold move, but also brought good vibes. It worked very well for them in the end at Hazeltine in 2016.

Having Furyk, who is one of the most likable guys in golf, could be great for the team. Like Love III, Furyk has put together an impressive career, collecting 27 worldwide wins including the 2003 U.S. Open.

He is also the only player in golf history to shoot both a 59 and a 58 in his career. Players on team USA may not attempt to emulate his world famous swing, but can feed off of his friendly and competitive nature.

The golf legend also has been at the top of the World Golf Rankings for over 430 weeks (!). Love III is a legend in his own right, and passing the lit torch on to Furyk is a smart move.

Most importantly, in regards to this captaincy, Furyk has been a part of nine Ryder Cup teams. His most recent appearance being in 2014, so competing in the cup is still very fresh for Furyk and this can be used to his advantage.

He has also already made a quality move, bringing on Love III as his assistant captain. That alone should make the U.S. team, a squad to be reckoned with.

The only thing we still have to wait for obviously, is the roster, because as mentioned, the Ryder Cup won’t be played until next year. Who knows, with the slew of young talent that continues to just dominate the PGA Tour (looking at you Justin Thomas), it could be a great team.

In the meantime, however, if you’re a fan of team USA, you should feel confident about a chance to repeat in 2018. However, playing at Le Golf National in France will be a tough test, being on team Europe’s soil.

Get the FanSided App

Thomas Bjorn, who has also had an excellent golf career will be the captain of team Europe. Like Furyk, Bjorn is fresh off of a Ryder Cup appearance in 2014, although he has only played in three of them (1997, 2002, 2014).

As for Furyk, he understands that following Love III after winning team USA’s first Ryder Cup in eight years will be pressuring.

“Davis is going to be a tough act to follow. He put a system in place, got the players behind it,” Furyk said according to Devil Ball Golf. “His experience, two captaincies, and a vice-captaincy, will be priceless for me, so I’m happy to have him by my side.”

Fred Couples would also have been a great pick to be captain. But, in due time, I believe the Hall of Famer will get his shot at steering the pirate ship.

With great captains on both sides, it should be another fun Ryder Cup coming up in 2018 at Le Golf National. However, in the meantime, there is absolutely nothing wrong with showing love to the President’s Cup and soaking in all the team golf action.

So, what are your thoughts on Jim Furyk being the 2018 Ryder Cup captain for team USA? If you aren’t a fan of the move, then tell us who you’d like to see. You can tell us all about it in the comments section below.

This article originally appeared on