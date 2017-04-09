Russell Henley damages cup by dunking eagle at the Masters
Russell Henley hit arguably the best shot of the week at Augusta National Golf Club Sunday, and he couldn’t believe it.
Masters 2017: Russell Henley | 5th Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/FrtKMUnA9z
— Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 9, 2017
At the par-4 fifth hole, Henley flew an iron approach directly into the cup for an eagle-two, but his ball damaged the hole as it landed. The grounds crew had to re-cut the hole, causing a small delay.