Rory McIlroy talks rib injury, reveals timetable for return on ‘Clubhouse’ podcast

A stress fracture to his rib has forced Rory McIlroy to withdraw from the Dubai Desert Classic, which starts next week.

But on FOX Sports’ “The Clubhouse” podcast on Tuesday, the world’s No. 2 golfer told host Shane Bacon that he was eyeing the WGC-Mexico Championship on Mar. 2 for his return.

“I’m trying to get back for Mexico — that’s my timetable for return,” McIlroy said. “I could probably maybe get back before that but, if I were to play Honda [Classic at the end of February], and then go straight to Mexico, I would be playing two weeks in a row, and I’d like to sort of ease my way back in gently. Mexico’s a perfect time to return because it’s four rounds, there’s no cuts, I can see how everything feels, I have a week off after that.”

In addition to missing the Dubai Desert Classic and February’s Honda Classic, the nagging injury has forced the 27-year-old McIlroy from competing in the competing in February’s Genesis Open in California as well.

Listen to what McIlroy had to say about whether or not he would take a tournament win over a 59 score, the athlete he most compares himself to, and the last time he texted Tiger Woods in the podcast below:

Like what you hear? Subscribe to “The Clubhouse” podcast on iTunes.