Rory McIlroy beaten in playoff by Graeme Storm in South Africa

Graeme Storm – ranked 251st in the world entering this week – took down Rory McIlroy in a thrilling playoff finish in South Africa to win his first European Tour event in nearly a decade, just a few months after losing his tour card.

Back in November, Storm had an emotional moment on the green after missing a season-ending par putt that would have earned him enough money to secure a full card for the 2017 season. With the bogey, he fell just 100 euros short of qualification, and faced missing the European Tour season.

84 days ago… The final green at the Portugal Masters when @StormyGraeme realised he had lost his Tour card by a single shot. pic.twitter.com/yyISQcorCw — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 15, 2017

Fortunately for Storm, he caught a break when American Patrick Reed chose not to play in the Turkish Airlines Open due to concerns over security, which meant that Reed didn’t have enough European Tour starts to qualify despite being ahead of Storm on the money list. That bumped Storm up a place and gave him a card, and he responded with a fourth-place finish in December.

On Sunday at the BMW SA Open, Storm began the day with a three-shot lead on McIlroy, but the world No. 2 carded a 68 – and could have won in regulation if not for a bogey on the 17th hole.

Bunker trouble for McIlroy. pic.twitter.com/y7VIsW5PNr — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 15, 2017

In the playoff, the players traded pars for two holes before McIlroy faced a very make-able putt on the 18th green to extend the tournament. His putt slid by, handing Storm the title.