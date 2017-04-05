How does Rickie Fowler prepare for the Masters?

On this week’s episode of The Clubhouse podcast, we’re joined by Gary Player and Rickie Fowler to preview the Masters. Check out the highlights below, listen in and subscribe for more podcasts.

Gary Player

3:00 — Player talks about his relationship with the great Arnold Palmer, his impact on the game of golf and honoring him last night at the Champions Dinner;

16:10 — Tells a story about having to sleep on the beach while playing at the Open Championship at St. Andrews because he was too poor for a hotel room;

17:45 — Makes his Masters champion prediction for this week.

Rickie Fowler

24:30 — How a player’s result in the Masters can affect the remainder of the season;

25:00 — How Fowler prepares for the tournament, where he stays, eats and how he relaxes;

26:30 — Why Fowler is constantly posting pictures on social media of kids and animals;

28:00 — Feeling around the tournament without Arnold Palmer this year.

Subscribe on iTunes