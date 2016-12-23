Pro Golf Daily: Tiger Woods’ Twitter Picture, Trump Tee-Time Draw Headlines

Our latest daily roundup is here as Tiger Woods makes headlines for a variety of reasons.

Best of Pro Golf Now From 12/22/16

Cody Gribble Ready for Breakout PGA Tour Season in 2017 (read here): Brandon Musso predicts a big year for Cody Gribble in 2017 following an early breakthrough in terms of grabbing his first win.

Best of Golf Across The Internet From 12/22/16

Report: Tiger Woods and Donald Trump to Play Golf Friday (read here): Familiar with playing with a number of US presidents over the years, Tiger Woods is reportedly set to tee it up with Donald Trump at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Tiger Woods’ “Mac Daddy Santa” might be the most interesting Christmas tradition going (read here): In a tweet that is likely still emblazoned on the backs of the eyeballs of anyone with the misfortune to have seen it, Tiger Woods let the world in on “Mac Daddy Santa” on Thursday. As bizarre as this moment was, it showed a more light-hearted side to Tiger that was rarely present in the past.

Phil Mickelson commits to Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines even after recent surgery (read here): No more uncertainty surrounding Phil Mickelson’s return. In spite of his pair of recent sports hernia surgeries, Mickelson will be playing on Tour at the end of January.

