Pro Golf Daily: Tiger Woods and Donald Trump Play Trump International

Our latest daily roundup is here as Tiger Woods teed it up with Donald Trump on Friday in Florida.

Best of Pro Golf Now From 12/23/16

Bill Murray Set To Open Caddyshack Themed Sports Bar In Chicago (read here): Sam Belden has the details on the news that Bill Murray and his brother are expanding their Caddyshack themed ventures to include a Sports Bar in the Chicago area.

Best of Golf Across The Internet From 12/23/16

Tiger Woods, Donald Trump Tee It Up in Florida Friday (read here): As had emerged in reports on Thursday, Tiger Woods joined US President-Elect Donald Trump for a round in Florida on Friday morning. The pair teed it up at the soon to be POTUS’ Trump International in West Palm Beach.

Andrew “Beef” Johnston puts his own twist on Tiger Woods’ “Mac Daddy Santa” (read here): After Tiger caused a social media storm with his “Mac Daddy Santa” picture on Twitter on Thursday, Andrew “Beef” Johnston chipped in with his own rendition on Friday night. Meet “Mac Beef Santa”.

Reaction to Tiger Woods’ comeback “over the top”, according to former Ryder Cup captain (read here): Paul McGinley spoke about viewing Tiger Woods’ return with just a hint of skepticism as bigger challenges will lie ahead for the former world no.1 when he’s confronted with major championship-style setups.

