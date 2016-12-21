Pro Golf Daily: Bold Predictions for 2017, Reviewing 2016

Our latest daily roundup is here with a combination of predictions for 2017 and reviews of 2016.

Best of Pro Golf Now From 12/20/16

Jordan Spieth Looking to Fine Tune Scoring Clubs for 2017 (read here): Kathy Bissell has the details on the clubs and swing adjustments that Jordan Spieth plans to work on ahead of the start of the 2017 calendar year and the schedule ramping up.

Best of Golf Across The Internet From 12/20/16

A year in review based on every club in the bag (read here): Doug Ferguson of The Associated Press takes a novel approach to reviewing 2016, breaking down the year based on the standout shots hit by every club in the bag.

15 things you might not remember happened in 2016 (read here): Ryan Herrington rounds up some of the forgotten stories and details from across the golfing world in 2016.

Bold prediction for 2017: Phil Mickelson Will Bag Major No.6 (read here): In one of a series of bold predictions from the Golf.com team, Josh Berhow writes of his belief that Phil Mickelson will win yet another major in the coming season.

Bold prediction for 2017: Brooks Koepka Enters Elite Tier On Tour (read here): Coleman McDowell’s bold prediction centers around Brooks Koepka taking a leap forward akin to that of Hideki Matsuyama in the past 12 months.

