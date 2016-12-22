Pro Golf Daily: A Look Back at the Key Stats of 2016

Our latest daily roundup is here with a selection of the key stats from the 2016 season.

Welcome back to Pro Golf Daily.

If this is your first time joining us for the daily roundup, the idea of this piece is generally to help keep you up to date on the best of all the latest news from around the world on a day-to-day basis.

As such, this column will act as a means to recap everything that you might have missed from us on the previous day, but also more importantly to share with you some of the work from around the internet that is worth your attention as a fan of the game.

If you spot something that you think might be of interest, you can send it our way too. Tweet it to @ProGolfNow or message us on Facebook.

Let’s get down to it:

Best of Pro Golf Now From 12/21/16

Here’s why Tiger Woods’ new Chicago design is a good thing (read here): Colin Mieczkowski rounds up the details of the new Chicago-based design that Tiger Woods is looking to make a reality over the next couple of years.

Olympic golf: What Will Become of Rio’s New Course? (read here): Sam Belden explores the uncertain future of Rio’s Olympic Course only months after the Games have ended.

Best of Golf Across The Internet From 12/21/16

17 crazy stats from 2016 (read here): Ryan Herrington rounded up 17 of the most intriguing and important stats from the PGA and LPGA Tour in 2016.

Costco restocks popular Kirkland golf ball, only to run out in two hours (read here): Who would have predicted that a Costco golf ball would become golf’s most wanted item in 2016? With the balls having been restocked as promised this week, it took only two hours for them to sell out again.

Report: Rory McIlroy, Erica Stoll set April wedding date (read here): Having spoken about a potential wedding in 2017, recent reports suggest that McIlroy may be hoping for a dual celebration of his marriage and maybe a green jacket in April.

That’s it for today’s roundup but check back in tomorrow when we’ll do it all again.

This article originally appeared on