PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open Power Rankings
Hideki Matsuyama knocked off Rickie Fowler in a playoff to win last year’s Waste Management Phoenix Open. Which PGA Tour player will follow in his footsteps this time around?
After a great week at Torrey Pines, it’s time for the PGA Tour to say goodbye to California for the time being. This week, the world’s top pros will head east to TPC Scottsdale for the Waste Management Phoenix Open, one of the top fan draws in the game.
At last year’s event, the jam-packed galleries were treated to a thrilling Sunday that ended with a tense sudden death playoff between eventual winner Hideki Matsuyama and everyone’s favorite runner-up Rickie Fowler. With a strong field set for this week, there’s no telling how things will shake out, but one thing is for sure: the fans will be out in droves, and they will be loud.
Without further ado, let’s get to my projections for this week. Here are ten of the best bets for success at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
With back-to-back wins now on his resume, Justin Thomas should be ready for more in Phoenix.
Justin Thomas
No. 8, Back-to-back PGA Tour victories
Hideki Matsuyama knows TPC Scottsdale like the back of his hand.
Hideki Matsuyama
No. 5, This week’s defending champion
After a strong start to the new year, Jordan Spieth would love to pick up his first PGA Tour win in more than eight months.
Jordan Spieth
No. 6, Back-to-back third-place finishes
Fresh off a victory at Torrey Pines, Jon Rahm appears to be the real deal.
Jon Rahm
No. 46, Winner of the Farmers Insurance Open
Ryan Moore has become a regular contender at TPC Scottsdale, so keep an eye on him this week.
Ryan Moore
No. 28, Five consecutive top 25 finishes
With an enviable amount of length off the tee, Tony Finau has been bombing his way into contention with regularity.
Tony Finau
No. 72, Three consecutive top 20 finishes
Always a strong starter, Charles Howell III appears to be in peak form right now.
Charles Howell III
No. 64, Six consecutive top 15 finishes
Bubba Watson hasn’t quite been himself of late, but we can’t forget about his impressive history at TPC Scottsdale.
Bubba Watson
No. 12, Top 15 in each of last five WMPOs
Simply put, Pat Perez is playing some of the best golf of his life at the moment.
Pat Perez
No. 71, Four top 10s in last five starts
TPC Scottsdale is familiar territory for Phil Mickelson, so he should be primed for a good finish.
Phil Mickelson
No. 20, Three consecutive top 25 finishes
Who’s your pick to win the Waste Management Phoenix Open? Let us know in the comments, and keep it here at Pro Golf Now for more PGA Tour updates.
More from Pro Golf Now
- PGA Merchandise Show: Innovative New Equipment On Display23h ago
- Bryson DeChambeau – Is He Trying To Go Too Fast, Too Soon?1 d ago
- Tiger Woods’ Comeback Halted with Missed Cut at Farmers Insurance Open1 d ago
- LPGA Rookie With a Stellar Game: Madelene Sagstrom1 d ago
- Farmers Insurance Open: Round Two Takeaways2d ago