PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open DraftKings Picks

Rickie Fowler missed the cut in his last PGA Tour start. Can he rebound at the Waste Management Phoenix Open?

The Farmers Insurance Open is over and done with, and many PGA Tour fantasy managers will be more than glad to put the week behind them.

Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, three of the biggest names in the field, all missed the cut, and many DraftKings hopefuls were burned as a result, myself included.

This week, the PGA Tour heads east to Arizona for the Waste Management Phoenix Open, one of the most anticipated events of the year. Its galleries are home to some of the most relentlessly passionate fans anywhere, and the game’s top players have turned out in full force to put on a show.

Given the strong field set to tee off on Thursday, fantasy managers will have plenty of options this week. However, you don’t necessarily need to get stuck on the biggest names — many players who have performed at TPC Scottsdale in the past, including Fowler and Brooks Koepka, are struggling at the moment. Read on for my five featured plays for the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Each player’s DraftKings salary is listed next to his name.

Jon Rahm — $9,700

Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas will command the highest salaries this week, but Rahm looks more than capable of going toe to toe with any of them. The Spaniard finished birdie-eagle to pull out a big win at the Farmers Insurance Open last week, leading the field in strokes gained: off-the-tee and ranking fourth in strokes gained: approach-to-the-green. He also tied for fifth at the 2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open, so he’ll have some experience on his side this week. Chances are, this season will provide a lot of golden opportunities to give Rahm some fantasy love — you might as well get started now.

Ryan Moore — $8,600

A steady veteran with an excellent record of success at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Moore is a sensible play in just about every format. The Washington native has found the top 20 in each of his last four trips to TPC Scottsdale, peaking with a solo fourth in 2013. He also happens to be playing some really solid golf right now — buoyed by a lengthy run of five straight top 25s, he should be brimming with confidence. Put it all together, and Moore could be making major strides towards his sixth PGA Tour victory come Sunday afternoon.

Brendan Steele — $8,200

Like Moore, Steele has been providing fantasy managers with consistent returns throughout the new 2016-17 season. In six starts, the California native has yet to finish outside of the top 31, winning the Safeway Open last fall and tying for sixth at both the SBS Tournament of Champions and the CareerBuilder Challenge earlier this month. He also led the field in strokes gained: tee-to-green at Torrey Pines last week. To top it off, he boasts an impressive six-for-six record at TPC Scottsdale, with three straight top 10 finishes between 2012 and 2014.

Tony Finau — $7,600

With a tie for fourth at last week’s Farmers Insurance Open, Finau has cemented his status as one of the PGA Tour’s hottest players. He’s now on a run of three consecutive top 20 finishes, so the birdies have been coming consistently, and his strong statistical profile supports these solid results. His record at TPC Scottsdale is something of a mixed back, but he did fire off a tie for 22nd in the 2015 edition, so he knows what it takes to shoot low scores. Priced more than fairly in DraftKings, he’s definitely worthy of a spot in your lineup this week.

Keegan Bradley — $7,400

2015 and 2016 were lost years for this New England native, but he’s been rebounding in a big way over the past few weeks. In seven starts on the new PGA Tour season, Bradley has picked up six top 25 finishes, including a tie for fourth at last week’s Farmers Insurance Open. His putting has been decent enough over that stretch, so now is a good time to invest. In addition, his track record at TPC Scottsdale — four-for-five with four top 25s — certainly inspires optimism. He’s available at a fair salary, so don’t be shy.

