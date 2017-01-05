PGA Tour to stream coverage on Twitter in 2017

The PGA Tour announced Thursday that it will be streaming free tournament coverage on Thursdays and Fridays via Twitter, starting with the CareerBuilder Challenge on January 19th.

The PGA Tour already offers a subscription-based streaming service (PGA Tour Live) that gives users access to simulcasts and untelevised coverage, and the Tour plans to offer up to 90 minutes of coverage from early morning rounds.

The stream will be completely free to watch and even available to view if you aren’t logged in, meaning you don’t need to have a Twitter account at all.