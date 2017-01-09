PGA Tour Power Rankings: Sony Open in Hawaii
Fabian Gomez was last year’s big winner at the Sony Open. Who will close out the PGA Tour’s Hawaiian swing with a victory this time around?
With the Tournament of Champions in the rearview mirror, the PGA Tour now moves on to the second half of its annual swing through the Aloha State: the Sony Open in Hawaii. Held yearly at Wailele Country Club, the list of past champions includes such notable names as Lee Trevino, Ben Crenshaw, Ernie Els and Zach Johnson.
Hawaii is always a popular destination for PGA Tour players and their families this time of year, but thanks to the stringent qualifying criteria for last week’s event, the Sony will be the only local event for many of them. For golf fanatics, this is an exciting opportunity to see some favorite players back in action — Kapalua is great in its own ways, but showing us a wide variety of different players and swings isn’t one of them.
With a standard 140 players in the field, there’s no telling how this tournament will unfold. Without further ado, let’s get to this week’s projections. Here are some of the best bets for success at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
After a tremendous performance on the greens on Sunday at Kapalua, Jordan Spieth has established himself as a major frontrunner heading into this week.
Jordan Spieth
No. 5, Four top 10s in last five starts
Hideki Matsuyama hasn’t finished outside of the top two anywhere in more than three months.
Hideki Matsuyama
No. 6, Six consecutive top two finishes
With two victories in his last four starts, Justin Thomas will ride a wave of confidence into Wailele.
Justin Thomas
No. 12, Five top 10s in last six starts
Scott Piercy has the right skill set and track record to make a serious run at the title this week.
Scott Piercy
No. 36, Three top 10s in last five starts
Paul Casey doesn’t have much experience at Wailele, but his outstanding run through the end of last season should inspire optimism.
Paul Casey
No. 15, Five top 15s in last six starts
Pat Perez is in the midst of his best run of form in years, putting him on the shortlist of frontrunners for this week.
Pat Perez
No. 84, Three consecutive top 10 finishes
Charles Howell III has made a lot of money at the Sony Open over the years.
Charles Howell III
No. 104, Three consecutive top 15s
27-year-old Russell Henley will look to pick up his first PGA Tour win in nearly three years this week.
Russell Henley
No. 132, Three consecutive top 25 finishes
Jimmy Walker isn’t playing to his potential at the moment, but Wailele has a way of bringing out the best in his game.
Jimmy Walker
No. 20, Two-time champion at the Sony Open
Gary Woodland can hit the ball a mile and has seen past success in the Aloha State.
Gary Woodland
No. 50, Two career top 15s at Wailele
