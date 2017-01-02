PGA Tour Power Rankings: SBS Tournament of Champions
Jordan Spieth won the title last year, but who will be the PGA Tour’s next champion at the Tournament of Champions?
Golf fans, rejoice! After what felt like an interminable offseason, PGA Tour golf will be back on our television screens this week in the form of the SBS Tournament of Champions.
With 32 of 2016’s winners slated to compete, including a host of big names, it should be a fitting start to a brand new year of great shotmaking and thrilling competition.
While the title sponsor may have changed, we’re still dealing with the same host track: the Plantation Course at Kapalua. With its many downhill holes and wide fairways, we should see a number of breathtakingly long drives, as well as plenty of opportunities to make birdie.
While Kapalua’s location makes it a popular vacation destination for golfers and their families, we shouldn’t expect the weather to co-operate all week.
The forecast currently calls for little rain, but this is Hawaii, so things can change quickly. However, if the sun shines throughout this week, expect the baked out fairways to yield even more mile-long drives than usual.
Without further ado, let’s kick off another great year of PGA Tour forecasting and ranking. Here are the ten best bets for success at Kapalua.
There are bigger names in the field, but Hideki Matsuyama has been on an absolute tear over the past few months.
Hideki Matsuyama
No. 6, Four wins in last five starts
Dustin Johnson is in the right form to add another Tournament of Champions win to his resume.
Dustin Johnson
No. 3, Four top 10s in last five starts
He’s not the longest player out there, but Jordan Spieth has nevertheless seen plenty of success at Kapalua.
Jordan Spieth
No. 5, Three top 10s in last four starts
Despite injury troubles, world No. 1 Jason Day should be rested and ready to go this week.
Jason Day
No. 1, Three victories in 2016
Kapalua has been kind to Brandt Snedeker over the past few years.
Brandt Snedeker
No. 28, Two top 10s in last four starts
He’s been slumping over his past few starts, but Patrick Reed has become a consistent force at Kapalua.
Patrick Reed
No. 8, Back-to-back top two finishes at Tournament of Champions
He didn’t rise to the occasion in his Kapalua debut last year, but Justin Thomas is in the right form to flip the script this time around.
Justin Thomas
No. 22, Four top 10s in last five starts
Bubba Watson has the length to do some serious damage this week.
Bubba Watson
No. 10, Three top 20s in last four starts
One of the PGA Tour’s most exciting young guns, Daniel Berger has a chance to excel in his Kapalua debut.
Daniel Berger
No. 34, Three top 15s in last four starts
Ryan Moore is hungry for what would be his second PGA Tour win in the last six months.
Ryan Moore
No. 35, Six top 25s in last seven starts
Who’s your pick to win the SBS Tournament of Champions? Let us know in the comments, and keep it here at Pro Golf Now for more updates from the PGA Tour.
