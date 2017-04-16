PGA Tour player tries to hit a crazy bank shot, ends up in a bunker

Martin Kaymer racked up some style points for this audacious bank shot attempt in the third round of the RBC Heritage, but the result wasn’t quite what he was looking for.

Kaymer found himself behind a tree and unable to advance the ball directly toward the flag for his approach at the short 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, but he came up with a creative solution. Kaymer attempted to bank his ball off the fence separating the fans from the course, but the ball bounced at a sharp angle back toward Kaymer and rolled into the greenside bunker.

Kaymer managed to get up and down from the bunker to save par. He vaulted up the leaderboard Sunday morning by starting seven-under through his first 11 holes, but carded four consecutive bogeys to knock himself out of the top 15.