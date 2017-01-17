PGA Tour: CareerBuilder Challenge Power Rankings
This week, the PGA Tour heads to California for the CareerBuilder Challenge. Who will follow in defending champion Jason Dufner’s footsteps and come out on top?
With the Aloha Swing behind us, the PGA Tour will make its 2017 mainland debut this week. Formerly the Bob Hope Classic, the CareerBuilder Challenge will present golf fans with a variety of different California courses to go along with a variety of different players, so it isn’t one to miss.
Last year’s CareerBuilder Challenge was a nightmare to project, owing mostly to the reintroduction of the Stadium Course at PGA West, which hadn’t been featured at the Hope in nearly 30 years. This year, it’s back again, along with the Nicklaus course at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club just down the road. While we have more information this week than we had last year, we’re still trying to figure out which players can consistently deliver at this course, so buckle up.
With so many familiar faces from the PGA Tour to sift through, there’s no time to waste, so let’s get to it. Here are ten of the best bets for success at the CareerBuilder Challenge.
Bill Haas’ experience at the CareerBuilder should do wonders for him this week.
Bill Haas
No. 42, Four straight top 20 finishes
California native Jamie Lovemark is heating up at the right time.
Jamie Lovemark
No. 85, Back-to-back top 10 finishes
An unknown among casual fans, Luke List has been playing solid golf for weeks now.
Luke List
No. 184, Five straight top 15 finishes
This week, Phil Mickelson will emerge from his winter hibernation to try and pick up his first PGA Tour win in more than three years.
Phil Mickelson
No. 21, Tied for third at last year’s CareerBuilder Challenge
Thanks to his final round 61 at the Sony Open, Chez Reavie will bring plenty of momentum into this week.
Chez Reavie
No. 118, Back-to-back top 10 finishes
Patrick Reed couldn’t get the job done at last year’s CareerBuilder Challenge, but his talent makes him a permanent threat.
Patrick Reed
No. 9, Two top 10s in last three starts
The consistent Charles Howell III is like the Energizer Bunny — he just keeps going and going and going.
Charles Howell III
No. 97, Four straight top 15 finishes
Zach Johnson hasn’t been at his best over the past few months, but a great week in Hawaii has him back on our radar screens.
Zach Johnson
No. 37, Tied for sixth at last week’s Sony Open
Adam Hadwin won’t draw the biggest crowds, but converging trends mean that he’s worthy of our attention this week.
Adam Hadwin
No. 196, Three straight top 30 finishes
After tying for third at last year’s CareerBuilder Challenge, Kevin Na would love to take that next step and pick up his second career PGA Tour win.
Kevin Na
No. 47, Tied for third at last year’s CareerBuilder Challenge
