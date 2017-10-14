Perez extends lead with superb 64

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) Pat Perez turned in an eight-under 64 at the third round of the PGA Tour’s CIMB Classic on Saturday to open up a four-shot lead over closest rival Xander Schauffele.

The American, who led by a single stroke coming into Saturday, turned on the style on the back nine with six birdies, giving him nine for the day against just one bogey, for a three-round mark of 21-under par.

PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Schauffele remained within sight of his compatriot at 17-under after a 5-under 67, while South Korea’s Sung Kanghoon is a further shot away.

Defending champion Justin Thomas’ chances appear over after he finished the day on tied 24th at 6-under, despite positing his best round with a 3-under 69.