Paul Dunne leads by 2 at Trophee Hassan II

RABAT, Morocco (AP) Paul Dunne will take a 2-shot lead into the final round of the European Tour’s Trophee Hassan II with a 4-under 69 on Saturday giving him a chance at his first professional title.

The Irishman had six third-round birdies, including on the last hole, to get to 8 under overall and increase his advantage over second-placed Renato Paratore. The one slip from Dunne was a double-bogey on No. 13.

Paratore surged up the leaderboard after a course-record 7-under 66 at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Morocco. The Italian fired in eight birdies and made just one bogey to jump 38 places.

Lasse Jensen (70), Paul Waring (69) and Pablo Larrazabal (69) were tied for third on 5 under, a shot behind Paratore and three off the lead.