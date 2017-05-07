WATCH: Perez made a putt he thought he missed, and his reaction was fantastic

Pat Perez never thought his birdie putt had a chance, but that made it even sweeter after it found the cup anyway.

Playing the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday, Perez faced a fast birdie putt from 13 feet on the par-4 16th. After he hit his putt, he started the dreaded disgusted/angry/frustrated/early walk toward the cup as he thought his putt didn't have a chance of dropping.

But, of course, it did drop in. Perez, surprised, looked down at the cup like a toddler, then raised his arms and played to the crowd.

The birdie moved Perez to eight under for the tournament (he finished nine under and one behind winner Brian Harman). Check out the video below via the PGA Tour.



