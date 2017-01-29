Oklahoma State Athletics among the nation’s best right now

The Oklahoma State Athletics program is putting together something special right now after a strong month of January across the board.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and Cowgirls are making Pokes fans proud right now. Most notably the football team finished their season strong with a 38-8 victory in the Alamo Bowl against the Colorado Buffaloes. Also, the men’s basketball team is sitting on a three-game winning streak after a stunning 28 point victory in the Big 12/SEC Challenge against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Gallagher-Iba Arena yesterday. And the wrestling team looks to continue to sit atop the NCAA top 25 rankings as they defeated the no. 7 Missouri Tigers 20-16 over the weekend.

Cowgirl Tennis had a great run all the way to the National Championship in Spring 2016. With a victory against the TCU Horned Frogs, the Cowgirls just qualified for the Indoor Championships. They look to avenge their loss in the National Championship loss last season as they are ranked fifth in the country right now.

Cowboy Tennis just blanked no. 14 Kentucky on their way to qualifying for the Indoor Championships as well. They are currently ranked no. 13 in the country.

With baseball and softball just around the corner, more accomplishments for OK State Athletics could be on the horizon. Cowboy baseball is coming off one of the best seasons in team history with a third place finish in the 2016 College World Series. They kick off their season against Grand Canyon on Feb. 17.

OK State Athletics has yet to bring home a National Title in any sport during the 2016-2017 academic year. However, with both men’s and women’s tennis looking strong and wrestling ranked no. 1, a National Championship could also be right around the corner.

Other notable accomplishments in the athletic department include a no. 4 ranking for men’s golf, equestrian sitting atop the Big 12 standings as they tackle the stretch run of their schedule, and a no. 18 ranking for women’s golf.

There’s a lot to be proud of as an OK State fan right now. The major sports all look great right now and even the rest of the Cowboy and Cowgirl teams are doing great. Hopefully OK State Athletics is able to claim another National Championship to add to their total of 51, which is good for fourth-most of any school in the country.

