New PGA Tour commissioner looking for broader audience

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) A week into his job as the fourth PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan is looking to broaden golf’s appeal.

Whether that means a new schedule is too early to tell.

Monahan said Saturday that a meeting last summer with social media companies in Silicon Valley revealed that the PGA Tour needed to produce more video content and be open to new ideas for the sport and its players.

As for ending the FedEx Cup playoffs before the NFL season starts, Monahan says that includes support of all golf organizations. He says it’s too early in the process to know if such a scheduling shift would even work.

Whatever happens, he expects the Hawaii swing to stay where it is.