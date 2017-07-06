Mickelson’s former caddie ‘Bones’ to be golf analyst for NBC

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) The longtime caddie for Phil Mickelson is going to work for NBC and Golf Channel for the rest of the year. Jim ”Bones” Mackay will still be walking golf courses, but with a microphone instead of a 40-pound golf bag.

Mackay was the only caddie Mickelson had in his 25-year career. They decided two weeks ago to part ways. Mickelson is using his younger brother, Tim, the rest of the season.

Mackay will start his new role in two weeks at the British Open.

This won’t be the first time Mackay has worked in television. Golf Channel hired him and John Wood, now the caddie for Matt Kutcher, as on-course analysts during the RSM Classic at Sea Island last November.