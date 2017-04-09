Matt Kuchar hits hole-in-one in final round of the Masters

Matt Kuchar played his first 11 holes Sunday at the Masters at even-par, but he capped an incredible five-hole run with an ace at the par-3 16th to vault himself into third, just a few shots behind leaders Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia.

Watch Matt Kuchar's hole-in-one on No. 16 to move into a tie for third. #themasters pic.twitter.com/fyh44hVSuh — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 9, 2017

Kuchar carded three consecutive birdies at 12, 13 and 14, then hit a perfect seven-iron that fed back to the classic hole Sunday location on the 16th green. Kuchar celebrated with fans lining the tee box, and one he got to the hole he signed his ball and gave it to a young boy sitting alongside the green.