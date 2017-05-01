Matt Atkins wins El Bosque Mexico Championship (Apr 30, 2017)
LEON, Mexico (AP) Matt Atkins won the El Bosque Mexico Championship on Sunday for his first Web .com Tour title, closing with a 4-under 68 for a three-stroke victory.
Atkins finished at 17-under 271 at El Bosque Country Club and earned $117,000 to jump from a tie for 87th to sixth on the money list with $127,625. The top 25 at the end of the regular season will earn PGA Tour cards.
”I don’t even know how to put it in words,” said Atkins, the 26-year-old former South Carolina-Aiken player from Aston, Pennsylvania. ”It’s just such an honor to win in general. The fans were great and I love coming here. Just to be the champion feels awesome.”
Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz was second after a 70. Ted Potter Jr. (66), Roger Sloan (67) and Austin Cook (67) tied for third at 13 under, and nine-time PGA Tour winner Stuart Appleby (69) was another stroke back.
Atkins birdied three of the final five holes Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Munoz into the final round. On Sunday, the winner closed his bogey-free round with a birdie on the par-5 18th.
”I’m excited for the rest of the year,” Atkins said. ”This puts me in a really good spot. I still have a ways to go to lock up my card and I want to finish as high on the money list as I can. This is awesome, but there is still plenty of work to do.”