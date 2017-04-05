2017 Masters odds: Who does Vegas have winning the green jacket?

It’s golf’s biggest event and for many, it’s the best week of the PGA Tour — Masters week.

The Masters tournament begins on Thursday at at Augusta National Golf Club, where the world’s best golfers will compete for the prestigious green jacket. And just like the tournament, it’s “a tradition unlike any other” for fans to place wagers on their favorite golfers to win.

The early favorite to win this year’s Masters is Dustin Johnson, who at 11/2, is slightly ahead of 2015 winner Jordan Spieth (13/2) and Rory McIlroy (17/2), according to VegasInsider.com.

Vegas is currently giving the fourth-best odds to first-time Masters player Jon Rahm, who shares odds of winning at 18/1 with three-time Masters champ Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler, who is looking to win his first major championship.

Many are pulling for Jason Day, who will play the Masters as his mother recovers from surgery to remove cancer from her lungs. Day, who only has one Top-10 finish on the PGA Tour this season is being given 20/1 odds for the Masters, while Hideki Matsuyama, who is also chasing his first major win, is at 22/1.

Rounding out the top 10 of this year’s Masters favorites are Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia, who are both at 30/1.

Odds to win 2017 Masters* (As of April 6)

Dustin Johnson 11/2

Jordan Spieth 13/2

Rory McIlroy 17/2

Jon Rahm 18/1

Phil Mickelson 18/1

Rickie Fowler 18/1

Jason Day 20/1

Hideki Matsuyama 22/1

Justin Rose 30/1

Sergio Garcia 30/1

Henrik Stenson 32/1

Adam Scott 35/1

Bubba Watson 35/1

Justin Thomas 35/1

Paul Casey 40/1

Brandt Snedeker 50/1

Louis Oosthuizen 55/1

Matt Kuchar 55/1

Tyrrell Hatton 55/1

Patrick Reed 60/1

Brooks Koepka 65/1

Marc Leishman 65/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 65/1

Thomas Pieters 65/1

Charl Schwartzel 75/1

Daniel Berger 75/1

Jimmy Walker 85/1

Lee Westwood 85/1

Zach Johnson 85/1

Adam Hadwin 100/1

Bill Haas 100/1

Branden Grace 100/1

Gary Woodland 100/1

Russell Henley 100/1

*According to VegasInsider.com. For the full list of players, click here.