Masters 2017: Tee times, pairings and how to watch

The 2017 Masters Tournament gets underway Thursday morning at Augusta National and the pairings and tee times for the first two rounds have been announced.

The first featured group (the groups that will have their entire rounds streamed at Masters.com) will include Zach Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen and tee off at 9:06 a.m., with Adam Scott’s group teeing off at 9:28 a.m.

Rory McIlroy, who needs a Masters victory to complete a career grand slam, will play with up-and-comer Jon Rahm in the third featured group, which tees off at 1:41 p.m.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson will play with two-time Masters champ Bubba Watson and Jimmy Walker in the final group with a tee time of 2:03 p.m.

2017 Masters Round 1 (Thursday, April 6)

Ceremonial tee shot: 7:30 a.m.

Round 1 start time: 8 a.m.

Masters on the Range: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com

Masters Live stream: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on CBSSports.com

Featured Groups: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Amen Corner: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16: 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Thursday tee times & pairings

8 a.m. ET – Daniel Summerhays, Russell Henley

8:11 a.m. – Trevor Immelman (South Africa), Brendan Steele, Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela)

8:22 a.m. – Mike Weir (Canada), Billy Hurley III, Scott Piercy

8:33 a.m. – Larry Mize, Brian Stuard, Stewart Hagestad(A)

8:44 a.m. – Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark), Kevin Chappell, Jim Furyk

8:55 a.m. – Sandy Lyle (Scotland), Sean O’Hair, Scott Gregory(A) (England)

9:06 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa), Adam Hadwin (Canada)

9:17 a.m. – Tommy Fleetwood (England), Gary Woodland, J. B. Holmes

9:28 a.m. – Adam Scott (Australia), Kevin Kisner, Andy Sullivan (England)

9:39 a.m. – Francesco Molinari (Italy), Daniel Berger, Thomas Pieters (Belgium)

10:01 a.m. – Fred Couples, Paul Casey (England), Kevin N

10:12 a.m. – Russell Knox (Scotland), Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)

10:23 a.m. – Branden Grace (South Africa), Brooks Koepka, Jeunghun Wang (Korea)

10:34 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Martin Kaymer (Germany), Matthew Fitzpatrick (England)

10:45 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain), Si Woo Kim (Korea)

10:56 a.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Justin Rose (England) Jason Day (Australia)

11:07 a.m. – Rod Pampling (Australia), William McGirt

11:18 a.m. – Mark O’Meara, Hudson Swafford, Roberto Castro

11:29 a.m. – Ian Woosnam (Wales), James Hahn, (A)Brad Dalke

11:40 a.m. – Ross Fisher (England), Pat Perez, Byeong Hun An (Korea)

11:51 a.m. – Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain), Ryan Moore, Webb Simpson

12:13 p.m. – Ernie Els (South Africa), Jason Dufner. Bernd Wiesberger (Austria)

12:24 p.m. – Danny Willett (England), Matt Kuchar, Curtis Luck(A) (Australia)

12:35 p.m. – Vijay Singh (Fiji), Emiliano Grillo (Argentina), Toto Gana(A) (Chile)

12:46 p.m. – Angel Cabrera (Argentina), Henrik Stenson (Sweden), Tyrrell Hatton (England)

12:57 p.m. – Charl Schwartzel (South Africa), Steve Stricker, Mackenzie Hughes (Canada)

1:08 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Chris Wood (England), Yuta Ikeda (Japan)

1:19 p.m. – Sergio Garcia (Spain), Lee Westwood (England), Shane Lowry (Ireland)

1:30 p.m. – Bernhard Langer (Germany), Alex Noren (Sweden), Patrick Reed

1:41 p.m. – Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Hideto Tanihara (Japan), Jon Rahm (Spain)

1:52 p.m. – Marc Leishman (Australia), Bill Haas, Justin Thomas

2:03 p.m. – Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Jimmy Walker

(A) amateur

Masters Round 2 (Friday, April 7)

Round 2 start time: 8 a.m.

Masters on the Range: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com

Masters Live stream: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on CBSSports.com

Featured Groups: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Amen Corner: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16: 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Friday featured group tee times

9:06 a.m.: Danny Willett, Matt Kuchar, Curtis Luck

9:28 a.m.: Angel Cabrera, Henrik Stenson, Tyrrell Hatton

1:41 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Martin Kaymer, Matthew Fitzpatrick

2:03 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Justin Rose, Jason Day

Masters Round 3 (Saturday, April 8)

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters on the Range: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com

Masters Live stream: 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on CBSSports.com

Featured Groups: 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Amen Corner: 12-6 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16: 12:30-7 p.m.

TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7 p.m. on Masters.com

Masters Round 4 (Sunday, April 9)

Round 4 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters on the Range: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com

Masters Live stream: 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on CBSSports.com

Featured Groups: 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Amen Corner: 12-6 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16: 12:30-7 p.m.

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on Masters.com