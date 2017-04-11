Augusta National green jacket found at thrift store sells for a fortune

Here’s one way to claim a coveted green jacket: with over $139,000 at an auction by memorabilia dealer Green Jacket Auctions, which put the prized threads on the block this past weekend.

According to the Associated Press, the jacket, dating back to the 1950’s, was discovered in a Toronto consignment shop in 1994 and bought for $5. Augusta National Golf Club certified the jacket’s authenticity, although the original jacket owner’s name was cut out.

It's not every day that you (and Jack Nicklaus!) get quoted by the Wall Street Journal discussing green jackets. Check out the link in bio A post shared by Green Jacket Auctions (@greenjacketauctions) on Apr 6, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

Regular weekend warrior golfers or long-tortured pros may want to take a closer look through the racks.

Meanwhile, Sergio Garcia finally broke through at the Masters on Sunday and claimed his first major championship and a green jacket (along with nearly $2 million from the purse).